Do you recognise any of the faces in this picture from 1968?

These pictures were printed in the Gazette in March and are from an inter-hunt quiz held in the Studio Cafe in Rothbury.

The top picture is from the Morpeth Hunt team and the bottom is of the audience.

Can you name any of those pictured?

We would love to hear more about it.

Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723.

Or email your information to helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk