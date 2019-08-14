Quirky Northumberland venue launches street-food menus for weddings
A new bespoke selection of evening street food menus for weddings and events is being launched with a fanfare this weekend at a former Northumberland stately home.
An afternoon full of family-friendly carnival fun at the exotic Charlton Hall, just north of Alnwick, will celebrate the novel addition to one of the county’s quirkiest wedding venues on Sunday August 18.
The Grade II listed Georgian hall by architect William Newton was converted into a luxurious and often bizarre venue for private hire, parties and weddings by local entrepreneur Richard Shell.
Enlisting largely local contractors, he transformed the traditional country mansion, which is a stone’s throw from his other wedding venue, Doxford Barns.
The latest innovation, street food menus, will be welcomed with classic carnival activities, including a children's face painter, bouncy castle, giant ball pit and sumo suit wrestling, and live music throughout the afternoon.
Visitors will be able to experience the latest wave of culinary skills to come from the Charlton kitchen, as well as a showcase of the in-house mixologists seeking to wow with their new cocktail menus.As per carnival tradition, refreshments and activities will be payable through purchase of Charlton tokens, available on arrival.