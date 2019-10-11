Poundstretcher selling bargain body length hot water bottles for winter

Will be you buying one to keep snug this winter? (Photo: Poundstretcher)

Poundstretcher is selling the snug item for a bargain price, giving shoppers change from a tenner to stay warm this season.

Three cosy designs

The body length bottles come in three cosy fleece designs and is priced at just £6.99.

Argos is selling a similar version for a much pricier £24.99 (Photo: Argos)

Shoppers can choose from a grey leopard print pattern, a grey and white star print, or a red Christmas-themed design with reindeers.

Each bottle measures 75cm in length and is big enough to wrap around your body to help fend off those wintry chills.

The bottles were first spotted by Facebook page Bag a Weekly Bargain, who broke the news to delighted shoppers.

Cheaper than Argos

The cosy product is a bargain in comparison to others on the market, with Argos selling a similar version for a much pricier £24.99.

While the Argos item is slightly longer in length at 81cm, shoppers can save £18 buying a bottle from Poundstretcher - and it is still long enough to wrap around your entire body.

Shoppers can also pick up an 80cm one from Ryman for £14.99, or the same length from Dunelm for £12.

To pick up the bargain item from Poundstretcher, shoppers will have to head to a store as the retailer doesn't offer online shopping. Poundstretcher told The Sun that the hot water bottles are available to buy in 250 of its 450 shops across the UK.