Yikes! Northumberland castle revealed as UK’s most haunted

Chillingham Castle, a 13th century, Grade 1-listed building, is apparently the most haunted in Britain.

But nearby Alnwick Castle is almost as creepy, as it comes in at number five in the survey conducted by Tombola.

Data analysts at online bingo company sifted through 134,194 TripAdvisor reviews of 43 castles in the UK and Ireland before scrutinising 3,737 reviews which mentioned the words spooky, scary, ghost and haunted.

They then counted the number of reviews for these four words, and created an index to provide each castle with a ‘spooky factor,’ to reveal which was the scariest.

Here is the top ten:

