Work starts on creation of new outdoor sports facilities in Amble

Work has started on a scheme to create a vibrant outdoor sports area in Amble.

Refurbishment work on the run-down Multi Use Games Area on the welfare site will last approximately 10 weeks.

The upgraded site will be available for a range of sport and physical activities and is part of the PlayZone which is funded through the Football Foundation with funding from The FA, Premier League and Sport England.

The new facility will have an all-weather playing surface, fencing and floodlighting to provide safe, outdoor recreational spaces that can be used throughout the year.

Julia Aston, director of Amble Development Trust, Matthew Connolly from Amble Development Trust and Cllr Jeff Watson.

Extensive community engagement has already taken place with the PlayZone designed to accommodate the most popular sports and activities such as football, netball, basketball and fitness.

Weather permitting and if everything goes to plan, it should be open in time for the Easter holidays.

The Amble PlayZone will be locally managed by Amble Development Trust

The Amble PlayZone is one of the first of potentially 16 PlayZones across Northumberland. Three others are currently under construction at Alnwick, Ashington and West Wylam.

The PlayZones in Northumberland have been made possible thanks to grant funding from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation. The council will also be contributing a further £82,000 with further funding being put forward by local members and organisations.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Promoting Healthy Lives said: “The PlayZones are being developed to help more people of all ages to become active in their own community.

“This is going to be fantastic new facility for the community of Amble and surrounding area and will provide a safe space for families and friends to meet, to be active and have fun.

“We want the PlayZone to be accessible to the whole community and we’ll be organising a community engagement event in the coming weeks so local people can come along and tell us the type of activities they’d like to see the PlayZone used for.“

Julia Aston, director of Amble Development Trust, added: “It will be really good to have some upgraded leisure provision in the town which we hope will be well used by the Amble community. Our thanks to Northumberland County Council and the Football Foundation for working through the problems encountered to see this through to development.”