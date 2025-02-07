With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular. Picture by Jane Coltman.placeholder image
Winter walk ideas round-up: 17 of the best locations in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Feb 2025, 17:45 BST
With just a few more weeks of winter to go, we are wrapping up our walks guide for the season.

Northumberland is blessed with lots of beautiful stretches of coast, as well as beautiful towns and countryside locations, as we have been highlighting since the start of the year.

The following is a round-up combining the different sections, starting at Rothbury and going to the far north of the county then heading along the coast to Seaton Sluice before moving north west to Morpeth and south west to the final two locations.

A view of Rothbury, which is a lovely location for a winter walk.

1. Rothbury

A view of Rothbury, which is a lovely location for a winter walk. Photo: Jane Coltman

Looking towards Alwinton in Coquetdale, which follows the path of the meandering river Coquet to the west of Rothbury.

2. Coquetdale

Looking towards Alwinton in Coquetdale, which follows the path of the meandering river Coquet to the west of Rothbury. Photo: Jane Coltman

Take a lovely winter walk in Wooler town centre.

3. Wooler

Take a lovely winter walk in Wooler town centre. Photo: Jane Coltman

Norham was one of the most important strongholds in the turbulent border region. It was besieged at least 13 times, once for nearly a year by Robert Bruce.

4. Norham Castle

Norham was one of the most important strongholds in the turbulent border region. It was besieged at least 13 times, once for nearly a year by Robert Bruce. Photo: Jane Coltman

