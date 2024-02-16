Northumberland is blessed with lots of beautiful stretches of coast, as well as beautiful towns and countryside locations, as we have been highlighting since the start of the year.
The following is a round-up combining the different sections, starting at Rothbury and going to the far north of the county then heading along the coast to Seaton Sluice before moving north west to Morpeth and south west to the final two locations.
1. Rothbury
A view of Rothbury, which is a lovely location for a winter walk. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Coquetdale
Looking towards Alwinton in Coquetdale, which follows the path of the meandering river Coquet to the west of Rothbury. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Wooler
Take a lovely winter walk in Wooler town centre. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Norham Castle
Norham was one of the most important strongholds in the turbulent border region. It was besieged at least 13 times, once for nearly a year by Robert Bruce. Photo: Jane Coltman