Winter walk ideas: 13 coastal Northumberland locations in which to enjoy the great outdoors

Now that the storms have passed, many of us will be itching to go outside.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Jan 2024, 18:11 GMT

Northumberland is blessed with lots of beautiful stretches of coast, ideal for a walk on a winter’s day.

There are plenty of locations to choose from, but to help narrow it down we have put together a list of 13 of the most scenic places in the county to go for a stroll.

Get your coat on and visit Bamburgh beach for a winter walk. There's also cracking pubs in the village to grab a spot of lunch or a pint.

1. Bamburgh

Get your coat on and visit Bamburgh beach for a winter walk. There's also cracking pubs in the village to grab a spot of lunch or a pint. Photo: Jane Coltman

South Beach in Blyth is an ideal spot for a winter stroll. After taking in the scenery, there are spots to grab fish and chips and ice cream, and there is also a play park.

2. Blyth

South Beach in Blyth is an ideal spot for a winter stroll. After taking in the scenery, there are spots to grab fish and chips and ice cream, and there is also a play park. Photo: NW

Druridge Bay is one of Northumberland's finest, yet quietest beaches. If the sand isn't for you, Druridge Bay Country Park also makes a stunning walk around the lake and through the woodland.

3. Druridge Bay

Druridge Bay is one of Northumberland's finest, yet quietest beaches. If the sand isn't for you, Druridge Bay Country Park also makes a stunning walk around the lake and through the woodland. Photo: Mark Davis

Not only does Alnmouth have one of the most beautiful beaches in the county, it is also home to a number of highly-rated cafes and pubs.

4. Alnmouth

Not only does Alnmouth have one of the most beautiful beaches in the county, it is also home to a number of highly-rated cafes and pubs. Photo: Jane Coltman

