Twelve months on, Parkdean Resorts has revealed the beaches across England that have grown the most in terms of popularity on TikTok, by looking at the percentage increase in views from June 2022 to 2023.

So where came out on top?

1 Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear: TikTok views (2022) 3,000,193, TikTok views (2023) 47,600,000 – an increase of 93.7%

The English beaches which have soared in popularity on TikTok.

2 Whitstable Beach, Kent: TikTok views (2022) 1,300,000, TikTok views (2023) 12,900,000 – an increase of 89.9%

3 Bournemouth Beach, Dorset: TikTok views (2022) 12,200,000, TikTok views (2023) 52,900,000 – an increase of 76.9%

4 Burnham-on-Sea Beach, Somerset: TikTok views (2022) 2,700,000, TikTok views (2023) 11,300,000 – an increase of 76.11%

5 Fistral Beach (Newquay), Cornwall: TikTok views (2022) 1,700,000, TikTok views (2023) 6,800,000 – an increase of 75%

The sea front at Whitley Bay. Picture: Jane Coltman

6 Lulworth Cove, Dorset: TikTok views (2022) 3,100,275, TikTok views (2023) 10,200,000 – an increase of 69.6%

7 Coves Haven (Holy Island), Northumberland: TikTok views (2022) 800,300, TikTok views (2023) 2,200,000 – an increase of 63.6%

8 Kynance Cove, Cornwall: TikTok views (2022) 3,800,000, TikTok views (2023) 8,400,000 – an increase of 54.8%

9 Blackpool Beach, Lancashire: TikTok views (2022) 5,300,000, TikTok views (2023) 9,500,000 – an increase of 44.2%

Holy Island, Northumberland. Picture: Pixabay

10 West Bay, Dorset: TikTok views (2022) 17,300,000, TikTok views (2023) 29,000,000 – an increase of 40.3%

Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear

With TikTok views soaring by 93% in the last 12 months, Whitley Bay takes the top spot. Offering miles of golden sands, great walks and wonderful views as well as being home to St Mary’s Lighthouse, it comes as no surprise that Whitley Bay is one of the nation’s favourites!

Holy Island, Northumberland