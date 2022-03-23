With the arrival of lambing and nesting season, the Northumberland National Park Authority is keen to prevent dogs from scaring or harming farm animals residing on the park.

Northumberland National Park covers a vast and varied landscape, with lambing within the Park running from as early as the end of February (in the southern areas of the park), through to the end of May (in the northern areas of the park).

Early spring is a crucial time of year for farm animals and wildlife, as it’s when there are many pregnant sheep and young animals living in the National Park, as well as the arrival of several species of ground-nesting birds including oyster catchers, lapwing, and the park’s iconic curlew.

Lambing season in Northumberland National Park.

New signage has also been placed across the National Park asking visitors to keep dogs on their leads and under control, to help ensure farm animals and wildlife remain undisturbed.

Margaret Anderson, senior ranger at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “Early spring is an important time for farm animals and wildlife.

"Over recent years we have welcomed many new visitors to the Park, and whilst we welcome this, it is always important to ask visitors to follow the countryside code and keep dogs on a lead, especially at this crucial time of year for livestock and wildlife.

“We ask that visitors stick to designated paths, close gates, and keep dogs on leads and take extra care near livestock, as dogs can easily scare or harm farm animals.”