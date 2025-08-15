Two women to tackle five triathlons in five days to raise money for good causes

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:55 BST
Two two members of Belvoir Tri Club are set to embark on a gruelling charity challenge.

This involves completing five Olympic-distance triathlons over five consecutive days in five different locations. One of the days will be in Northumberland.

Sally Colley and Claudette Joint, inspired by personal journeys and a shared commitment to making a difference, aim to raise both awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research and St Oswald’s Hospice, charities supporting those affected by dementia and cancer.

Both women, who discovered endurance sports later in life, hope to inspire others to push beyond boundaries.

Sally Colley and Claudette Joint are set to embark on a gruelling charity challenge: completing five Olympic-distance triathlons over five consecutive days in five different locations.

Claudette, who describes herself as a former “geeky, nerdy kid” who only found running, cycling, and triathlon after becoming a parent, says she wants her daughters, and girls everywhere, to see that strength and determination have no age limit.

Her passion for challenge was further fuelled by meeting Sally, a 40-year-old working mother of two who dedicated her own ultra-challenge to honouring her parents’ battles with cancer.

Now, the pair will undertake the ambitious ‘5 x 5 x 5 Ultra Charity Challenge’. From 1st to 5th September, they will each complete a full Olympic triathlon every day: swimming 1.5km, cycling 40km, and running 10km, totalling 51.5km daily.

Over the five days, they will cover at least 7.5km in the water, 200km on the bike and 50km on foot, all while journeying more than 620 miles between stages.

The route spans Hathersage, Peak District, 1 September; Kirby Lonsdale, Yorkshire Dales, 2 September; Musselburgh, Edinburgh, 3 September; Druridge Bay, Northumberland, 4 September; Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, 5 September.

Donations can be made at https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5743/sallys-tri-tribute and more information is available at https://harmonica-mauve-9try.squarespace.com

