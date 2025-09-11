A Northumberland estate has been named in the top ten places for an autumnal walk in the UK.

The outdoor experts at GO Outdoors analysed TripAdvisor reviews and average rainfall to reveal the best places for an autumn stroll.

National Trust house and gardens, Cragside near Rothbury came fourth on the list – with 68mm of rainfall on average from September to November, a TripAdvisor rating of 4.8 and 279 of those reviews mentioning the keyword ‘autumn’.

Cragside’s vast woodlands come alive in autumn, with orange leaves, lakes and estate trails offering some of the most stunning seasonal walks. The autumn is also a great time for spotting wildlife including grey and red squirrels.

Cragside House, near Rothbury, is owned by the National Trust. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

Natalie Wolfenden, author and hiking enthusiast at GO Outdoors commented: “There is still so much to explore when summer comes to an end. The UK’s natural beauty comes to life in the autumn months, with the leaves shifting colour and the changing wildlife, I simply love it!"