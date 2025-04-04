From the coast to the countryside, here are 13 of the highest Google rated caravan and camping parks in Northumberland to switch off during the Easter holidays or spend a weekend in.
1 / 4
From the coast to the countryside, here are 13 of the highest Google rated caravan and camping parks in Northumberland to switch off during the Easter holidays or spend a weekend in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.