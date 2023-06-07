The annual Volkswagen campervan and music festival will be back on the Alnwick Castle Pastures from June 16 to June 18 with the best line-up yet.

The weekend will see a whole range of festival-themed activities, including dog shows, circus skills, fire shows, magicians, family fun and silent

discos.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend this year's event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect to find a field of campervans, like-minded people with a love of the outdoors, camping and Volkswagens, from old vintage Beetles and 1960’s Splitty’s to the most modern T6’s on the market today.

It’s not all about the VDubs though, as Mighty Dub Fest is due to host the best line-up yet at Alnwick Pastures with the likes of ReLoaded, Discography and Big Red and the Grinners and a whole host of other amazing acts.

There will also be a family entertainment tent, more than 70 stalls selling a range of goodies and 10 street food units.

The Mighty Dub Fest has certainly come a long way since the first event was staged at Newcastle Racecourse in 2011.

Alongside campervans will be a range of dog shows, circus skills, fire shows, magicians, family fun and silent discos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It then moved on to Druridge Bay Country Park but since 2015 has been held in Alnwick, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Mighty Events, the company behind Might Dub Fest, was named Best Non Music Festival at the UK Festival Awards held in Manchester in December.

Already sold out of weekend tickets, the festival is expecting around 5,000 people to be among the fun.