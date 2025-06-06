Three Northumberland coastal gems have been ranked among the top-rated beaches in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by QR Code Generator has determined the 10 best UK beaches to visit this summer by analysing TripAdvisor scores.

Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embleton Bay, known for its long stretch of golden sand overlooked by the dramatic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, ranked in sixth with 88% of Tripadvisor reviews awarding it five stars.

Embleton Bay scored seventh among the top 10 UK beaches.

In close seventh place is another Northumberland spot – Rock Back Sands Beach, just north of Bamburgh, with 87.65% of five star reviews, followed by St Aidan Beach in Bamburgh with 86.77%.

Making all top three places though were Scottish destinations, Luskentyre Beach, Scarista Beach and Camusdarach Beach.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented: “These beaches are more remote than usual seaside towns during the summer months. They offer visitors a quieter, more picturesque experience.”