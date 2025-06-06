Three Northumberland beaches ranked among UK’s best in new TripAdvisor study

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three Northumberland coastal gems have been ranked among the top-rated beaches in the UK.

A new study by QR Code Generator has determined the 10 best UK beaches to visit this summer by analysing TripAdvisor scores.

Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Embleton Bay, known for its long stretch of golden sand overlooked by the dramatic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, ranked in sixth with 88% of Tripadvisor reviews awarding it five stars.

Embleton Bay scored seventh among the top 10 UK beaches.Embleton Bay scored seventh among the top 10 UK beaches.
Embleton Bay scored seventh among the top 10 UK beaches.

In close seventh place is another Northumberland spot – Rock Back Sands Beach, just north of Bamburgh, with 87.65% of five star reviews, followed by St Aidan Beach in Bamburgh with 86.77%.

Making all top three places though were Scottish destinations, Luskentyre Beach, Scarista Beach and Camusdarach Beach.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented: “These beaches are more remote than usual seaside towns during the summer months. They offer visitors a quieter, more picturesque experience.”

Related topics:TripAdvisorNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice