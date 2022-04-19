David Green and Danielle Hodgkinson, 10k Road Race winners

The event was the 17th running of the North Tyneside 10k and is considered one of the most scenic but challenging in the UK.

The race was also back to it’s annual Easter Sunday slot, having been postponed during the pandemic and last run in October last year.

The race was ultimately won by David Green, of North Shields Poly Running Club, in a time of 31m 09s.

The first female to cross the line was Danielle Hodgkinson, from Wallsend Harriers, in a time of 33m 29s.

Ali Bailey was second and Liam Taylor third. Amy Fuller was the second female to finish and the top three was completed by Justina Heslop.

Supported by Start Fitness and Clearly Drinks, the race attracted club and fun runners from across the country.

Participants made their way from the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields, along the Fish Quay, past Tynemouth Priory and up the coast to St Mary’s Lighthouse.

The race has a course record of 30m and 26s set by Mongolian athlete Serod Batocir in 2011. The fastest time recorded by a female runner was 33m 56s by Justine Heslop back in 2012.

Entrants received an official race t-shirt, their winning time by text message and video clips of them crossing the finishing line were available for viewing too.