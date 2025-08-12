The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.placeholder image
The top 14 beaches in Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers - with a new number 1

By Ian Smith
Published 12th Aug 2025, 08:55 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 08:56 BST
We’ve got some sunshine and warm weather to look forward to this week – which is sure to have many people flocking to Northumberland’s many fine beaches.

But which to choose? Take a look here at the top 14 for Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses.

1. St Aidan's, Seahouses

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses. Photo: JPI

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by.

2. Embleton

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by. Photo: JPI

Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.

3. Warkworth

Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island. Photo: Kirsty Logan

Bamburgh is ranked number 4. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular.

4. Bamburgh

Bamburgh is ranked number 4. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular. Photo: Jane Coltman

