1. Beadnell
Beadnell is ranked number 1. The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports.Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Bamburgh
Bamburgh is ranked number 2. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular.Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Warkworth
Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.Photo: Kirsty Logan
4. Ross Back Sands
Ross Back Sands is ranked number 4. It is a remote beach between Holy Island and Budle Bay, about a mile along a footpath from the nearest parking place at Ross.Photo: Jane Coltman