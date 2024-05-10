The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.
The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

The top 14 beaches in Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers

By Ian Smith
Published 10th May 2024, 11:02 BST
Temperatures are finally on the rise and that is set to send many people flocking to Northumberland’s many fine beaches.

But which to choose? Take a look here at the top 14 for Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

Beadnell is ranked number 1. The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports.

1. Beadnell

Beadnell is ranked number 1. The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Bamburgh is ranked number 2. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular.

2. Bamburgh

Bamburgh is ranked number 2. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.

3. Warkworth

Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island. Photo: Kirsty Logan

Photo Sales
Ross Back Sands is ranked number 4. It is a remote beach between Holy Island and Budle Bay, about a mile along a footpath from the nearest parking place at Ross.

4. Ross Back Sands

Ross Back Sands is ranked number 4. It is a remote beach between Holy Island and Budle Bay, about a mile along a footpath from the nearest parking place at Ross. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandTripAdvisor