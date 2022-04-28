Top rated campsites in Northumberland.

The top 10 campsites in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor

Britain’s domesic tourism boom looks set to continue this summer and Northumberland is in many people’s thoughts for a getaway.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:23 pm

The county is famed for its beautiful scenery and virtually deserted beaches - and boasts numerous excellent campsites.

Certainly, if the weather behaves it will be just as good – and a lot cheaper – than anywhere else you could wish to be.

Here are the top 10 rated campsites in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor.

1. Herding Hill Farm, Haltwhistle

Herding Hill Farm is an AA award-winning, Visit England 5-star touring, camping & glamping. Located in an idyllic spot, just one mile from Hadrian's Wall. As well as touring and tent pitches, there are heated Wigwam cabins (some with hot tubs), a luxury 6-berth lodge with hot tub, Lotus Belle Tents and Tentipi Tents. A BBQ hut is also available to hire and there is an on-site shop.

Photo: Herding Hill Farm

2. Sycamore Cottage and Glamping Pods

Sycamore Cottage & Glamping Pods in Barrasford offers a variety of modern, clean and comfortable self catering accommodation options.

Photo: Google

3. Springhill Farm, Seahouses

Secluded accommodation nestled on the Northumbrian coastline between Seahouses and Bamburgh Surrounded by countryside with a sweep of incredible sea views towards the Farne Islands, Bamburgh Castle and with the Cheviot Hills as a backdrop, Springhill, a working farm is home to a fine collection of holiday accommodation.

Photo: Google

4. Kielder Village Camping and Caravan Site, Kielder

Kielder Village Camping and Caravan Site is a community run 3-star rustic campsite. Open views and a fantastic location to chill, explore or travel through. Showers, toilets, 25 hard standings and room to pitch 30 tents.

Photo: Google

