By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:37 BST
Good weather news for the final part of the summer school holidays as the forecast is for it to be dry and mainly sunny over the next few days.

Ideal conditions for a walk and where better to enjoy it than on one of the county’s many fine beaches?

Take a look below and on the following pages at the top 10 beaches for north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses.

1. St Aidan's, Seahouses

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses. Photo: JPI

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by.

2. Embleton

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by. Photo: JPI

Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.

3. Warkworth

Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island. Photo: Kirsty Logan

Bamburgh is ranked number 4. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular.

4. Bamburgh

Bamburgh is ranked number 4. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular. Photo: Jane Coltman

