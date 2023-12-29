The top 10 beaches in the UK for a new year dip including three from Northumberland

The finest UK beaches for a year-end dip have been crowned – and Northumberland boasts three in the top 10.
BonusFinder analysed Trip Advisor ratings, bathing water quality, rainfall, sunshine hours, and the number of Instagram hashtags linked to each beach to create final scores for each.
Read on to view the top 10 – and three more from Northumberland which made the top 40.
1. Cocklawburn
Cocklawburn beach, south of Berwick, didn't quite make the top 10 but still ranked 36th out of 150 with a score of 7.72. Photo: Ian Smith
2. Beadnell
Beadnell takes 33rd spot with a score of 7.85. Photo: Ian Smith
3. Ross Back Sands
Ross Back Sands is ranked number 19 with a score of 8.86. It is a remote beach between Holy Island and Budle Bay, about a mile along a footpath from the nearest parking place at Ross. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Anderby Creek
Anderby Creek near Skegness in Lincolnshire is ranked 10th with a score of 9.3. Photo: MaybeImaLeo_Shutterstock