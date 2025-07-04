North Northumberland boasts a wide array of gorgeous views - which are your favourites?placeholder image
The great outdoors: A selection of 13 fantastic views that you can enjoy in north Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Jul 2025, 18:28 BST
The weather forecast for the week ahead is for it to mainly stay dry with some sunshine.

And if you are looking for a fantastic view if heading outdoors over the next seven days, there are plenty of options in north Northumberland.

Here is a selection of our favourite picturesque places, with images from Jane Coltman.

Corby's Crag on the Alnwick Moor road between Alnwick and Rothbury, with unrivaled views of the Cheviots. The scene which takes in the ruined Edlingham Castle was used in the poster for the first Hobbit film.

1. Corby's Crag, Alnwick

Corby's Crag on the Alnwick Moor road between Alnwick and Rothbury, with unrivaled views of the Cheviots. The scene which takes in the ruined Edlingham Castle was used in the poster for the first Hobbit film. Photo: Jane Coltman

England's most northerly town of Berwick Upon Tweed with two of the iconic bridges that are famous features of the town.

2. Berwick bridges

England's most northerly town of Berwick Upon Tweed with two of the iconic bridges that are famous features of the town. Photo: Jane Coltman

Warkworth Harbour in Amble is a fantastic place to watch the sun set looking past the moored boats towards Warkworth Castle.

3. Warkworth Castle from Amble

Warkworth Harbour in Amble is a fantastic place to watch the sun set looking past the moored boats towards Warkworth Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman

A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach.

4. Bamburgh Castle from the beach

A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach. Photo: Jane Coltman

