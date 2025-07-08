The Alnwick Garden will trial dog-friendly days following visitor demand

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:33 BST
The Alnwick Garden is set to trial dog-friendly days this summer, inviting visitors to bring their four-legged companions along to the grounds.

In response to growing demand from guests and the wider community, the garden have announced they wil try the initiative from the July 14 – 18.

During this time, well-behaved dogs on short leads will be welcome throughout the site, including its award-winning gardens and open-air areas. The dogs will not be permitted in Lilidorei, The Poison Garden or indoor areas, except for the Atrium, for health and safety reasons.

This trial aims to strike a balance between preserving the unique horticultural features of The Garden and offering a more inclusive experience for dog owners.

The Alnwick Garden will trial dog-friendly days. (Photo: Ellie Brown)

Head of marketing, Ian McAllister said: “We’re always looking for new ways to enhance the visitor experience and have listened to our guests' feedback.”

Ian added: “Many of our visitors come from across the UK, often bringing their dogs with them. As a nation of animal lovers, this trial allows us to explore how we can welcome those travelling with their pets without compromising the tranquility and integrity of The Garden.”

The trial will run for the initial trial period, after which visitor feedback will be reviewed to determine whether dog-friendly days will become a permanent fixture. Throughout the trial, dog-drinking water stations and dedicated bins for dog waste will be provided.

Dog owners are encouraged to check The Alnwick Garden’s website and social media channels for updates and full guidance before visiting.

