The Alnwick Garden is celebrating its Japanese Taihaku Cherry Orchard with a special Hanami event.

The celebration on April 10 will welcome the Director General of the Japan Local Government Centre in London, Akira Matsutani, PhD, and his team as guests of honour.

With 329 Taihaku trees, The Alnwick Garden is home to the largest Taihaku Orchard in the world.

Its upcoming Hanami event will be a vibrant celebration of Japanese culture, hosted beneath the blossoms.

Lauren St Hilaire, senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden, in the Cherry Orchard.

The evening includes a three-course meal with guests having the opportunity to learn Japanese arts such as calligraphy and origami.

Alongside live music and performances, attendees can participate in a raffle to win exciting prizes, including a holiday for two to Japan, courtesy of Dawson and Sanderson.

Lauren St Hilaire, senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We are honoured that Mr Matsutani will be celebrating this unique and special occasion with us, at an event that will help raise vital funds for our charity, The Alnwick Garden Trust.

“Our cherry orchard is not only a breathtaking sight, but it also holds a special place in the hearts of many, with each tree dedicated to the memory of someone they loved.”

The event will also be attended by Sarah Green OBE, Chief Executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI).

She said: “At NGI, we are dedicated to fostering cross-cultural international relationships, and there is no better way to do this than by celebrating Japanese culture in The Alnwick Garden’s beautiful and sentimental Taihaku Cherry Orchard.”

Tables of ten can be pre-booked for £1,000 per table or £110 per individual ticket.

For more information or to book, visit www.alnwickgarden.com/