The Alnwick Garden reports record-breaking sales for its Winter Light Trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a successful festive season, The Alnwick Garden is celebrating record-breaking ticket sales for its annual Winter Light Trail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event attracted over 58,000 visitors to the venue during its six-week run, an increase of 30 percent which made this the most successful year to date.

Mark Brassell, CEO of The Alnwick Garden, said: “The Winter Light Trail is one of the most popular events hosted here at The Garden, with visitors travelling from near and far to explore this immersive attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each winter, we strive to make our installations bigger and better than ever by introducing new and exciting features for our visitors to enjoy. In our sixth year, we collaborated with some fantastic sponsors, who raised over £30,000, all of which goes to support the charity and its community programmes.

The Winter Light Trail at The Alnwick Garden.

“We were delighted to launch some incredible new installations while also bringing back firm favourites like The Oldest Tree and the snow machines.

“We also introduced a ‘one price, two venues’ ticket which granted Light Trail visitors access to the magic of our mysterious play village, Lilidorei, ensuring both attractions were affordable for as many people as possible.

“Here, visitors could take part in our Christmas Round the World celebrations, discovering seasonal traditions from across the globe. Families could also meet Father Christmas, along with his reindeer and elves, to make their Winter Light Trail experience even more magical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alnwick Garden gives huge thanks to the sponsors of its 2024 Winter Light Trail, including WorldPay, Arnold Clark, Ad Gefrin, Eldon Square, Northern Powergrid, Fusion Spaces, Northern Stage, Utilita Arena and Sage Wealth Management.