Northumberland is full of places to visit.
The 23 best things to do in Northumberland, according to Tripadvisor

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful county which attracts visitors from all over the world.

By Charlie Watson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT

We have stunning landscapes, miles of unspoilt coastline and a proud history and heritage.

But it’s easy to take the area for granted when you live here. Which is why we thought it would be a good idea to remind readers of the best places in Northumberland to visit, according to people who have actually experienced them.

There’s a wide variety of attractions to suit all ages and budgets, and now the weather is starting to warm up a bit, there’s no excuse not to get out and about.

Here are 23 of the best places according to Tripadvisor reviews:

A 5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 3,594 reviews.

1. Cragside House and Gardens

A 5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 3,594 reviews. Photo: Pixabay

A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 2,409 reviews.

2. Vindolanda

A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 2,409 reviews. Photo: Dr SJE Riches

A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 4,054 reviews.

3. Bamburgh Castle

A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 4,054 reviews. Photo: Hannes Becker

A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 5,696 reviews.

4. Alnwick Castle

A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 5,696 reviews. Photo: Jane Coltman

