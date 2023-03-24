We are lucky to live in such a beautiful county which attracts visitors from all over the world.

We have stunning landscapes, miles of unspoilt coastline and a proud history and heritage.

But it’s easy to take the area for granted when you live here. Which is why we thought it would be a good idea to remind readers of the best places in Northumberland to visit, according to people who have actually experienced them.

There’s a wide variety of attractions to suit all ages and budgets, and now the weather is starting to warm up a bit, there’s no excuse not to get out and about.

Here are 23 of the best places according to Tripadvisor reviews:

1 . Cragside House and Gardens A 5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 3,594 reviews. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Vindolanda A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 2,409 reviews. Photo: Dr SJE Riches Photo Sales

3 . Bamburgh Castle A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 4,054 reviews. Photo: Hannes Becker Photo Sales

4 . Alnwick Castle A 4.5-star ranking according to Tripadvisor, with 5,696 reviews. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales