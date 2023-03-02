A Morpeth man has taken his love for walking to the next level by creating several online resources to encourage people to get outdoors and explore Northumberland.

David Steel has devised a range of hikes which are available online, which vary in length and difficulty depending on your fitness levels.

On top of this, the different routes can also be viewed on YouTube, so you can see in advance the beauty spots which are dotted along the way.

Working with Ordnance Survey and its GPS system, David’s main aim is to motivate people to get out and about and explore beautiful spots in Northumberland which they might not have been aware of.

He said: “There is just so much to take in and you don’t have to be particularly high in Northumberland to see cracking views.”

We asked David to share details of his favourite 13 walks. Here they are:

1 . Newton by the Sea to Craster - circular David said: "I would be surprised if this is not in most people's top Northumberland walks." The 9.5-mile walk is a beautiful coastal route which allows for stops in Craster for a coffee break before heading inland. The return journey takes people through fields, along paths, through dunes and past a bird sanctuary before reaching Low Newton - a perfect place to end a walk as there is a pub in the village. Take a look at the route: https://planwatchwalk.guide/newton-by-the-sea-to-cratser-circular-walk/

2 . Cheviot via Hedgehope Hill There are many ways to reach the highest peak in the Cheviots, but David's favourite is the horseshoe route, which sees walkers peaking on Hedgehope Hill, with some limitless views across the county. The 9.5-mile route then heads around the horseshoe and peak on Cheviot itself. Despite being graded as hard, the walk is worth it for the fantastic views. Take a look at the route: https://planwatchwalk.guide/walking-the-cheviot-horseshoe-route-via-hedgehope-hill/

3 . Bolam Lake This walk is perfect for beginners, as it is graded easy and is only one mile long. David said: "If you just want to have a very tranquil walk around a beautiful lake, it's hard to beat a stroll around Bolam Lake." Take a closer look at Bolam Lake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nN3qLPuwxWE

4 . Ingram Valley to Linhope Spout Waterfall Starting at Hartside, this is a very beautiful 3.5 mile walk along paths, through wooded areas and a short walk over the fells, before reaching the stunning Linhope Spout Waterfall. This is a relatively easy walk, but takes you away from day to day life, and you return feeling totally revitalised. Take a look at the route: https://planwatchwalk.guide/ingram-valley-linhope-spout-hedgehope-hill-in-northumberland-national-park/