The 13 best campsites in Northumberland as rated on Pitchup.com

By Ian Smith
Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:48 BST
Summer’s here and the holiday season is now in full swing.

Many people will be looking to take advantage of the better weather (hopefully!) and get away to the great outdoors.

1. Panoramic Pods

The luxury glamping units at Panoramic Pods are on a quiet hillside near Allendale, each with a woodburning hot tub and views of the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Rating: 10 Photo: Google

2. Lucker Mill

Traditional shepherd's huts with woodburning stove and shared kitchen. Adults only site at Lucker Mill, near Bamburgh. Rating: 10 Photo: Google

3. Tarset Tor

Tarset Tor Bunkhouse and Bothy Holidays in Northumberland National Park. Rating: 10 Photo: Google

4. Wansbeck Riverside

Wansbeck Riverside Caravan Park, near Ashington. Rating: 10 Photo: Google

