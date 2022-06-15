The best beaches in Northumberland.

The 13 best beaches in Northumberland as ranked by Tripadvisor

Summer has arrived in Northumberland and people will be flocking to its many fine beaches when the sun shines.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 2:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 2:15 pm

But which one to choose?

Here are the top 13 according to Tripadvisior – and five stunners which didn’t make the cut.

1. Bamburgh

No surprise here as Bamburgh beach alongside the majestic castle is rated number 1. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 245 reviews.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. St Aidans

St Aidans beach in Seahouses is ranked number 2. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 526 reviews.

Photo: Ian Smith

3. Warkworth

Warkworth beach with views towards Coquet Island is ranked number 3. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 428 reviews.

Photo: Kirsty Logan

4. Ross Back Sands

Secluded Ross Back Sands, between Bamburgh and Holy Island, is rated number 4. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 229 reviews.

Photo: supplied

