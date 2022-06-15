Here are the top 13 according to Tripadvisior – and five stunners which didn’t make the cut.
1. Bamburgh
No surprise here as Bamburgh beach alongside the majestic castle is rated number 1. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 245 reviews.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. St Aidans
St Aidans beach in Seahouses is ranked number 2. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 526 reviews.
Photo: Ian Smith
3. Warkworth
Warkworth beach with views towards Coquet Island is ranked number 3. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 428 reviews.
Photo: Kirsty Logan
4. Ross Back Sands
Secluded Ross Back Sands, between Bamburgh and Holy Island, is rated number 4. It gets a 5/5 rating based on 229 reviews.
Photo: supplied