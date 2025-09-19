A list of 10 highly rated castles in north Northumberland as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.placeholder image
Ten highly rated castles in north Northumberland that you can still visit before end of season

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:41 BST
North Northumberland is home to some of the UK’s most magnificent castles.

And the good news is that there is still time to visit them before the end of the 2025 season.

Here is a list of 10 highly rated castles in this part of the county as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.

Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit.

1. Bamburgh Castle

Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge.

2. Alnwick Castle

Photo: Jane Coltman

Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham is a 13th century, Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold in the heart of the county.

3. Chillingham Castle

Photo: Paul Larkin

Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet.

4. Warkworth Castle

Photo: Jane Coltman

