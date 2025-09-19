And the good news is that there is still time to visit them before the end of the 2025 season.
Here is a list of 10 highly rated castles in this part of the county as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.
1. Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Chillingham Castle
Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham is a 13th century, Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold in the heart of the county. Photo: Paul Larkin
4. Warkworth Castle
Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet. Photo: Jane Coltman