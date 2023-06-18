A new sculpture trail is set to attract many more visitors to the coastal port of Amble.

The Bord Waalk, comprising sculptures by more than a dozen renowned artists, was recently opened by the Duke of Gloucester.

In addition, the trail has virtual reality sculptures, sound sculptures and poetry, all of which can be accessed via a Bord Waalk app.

It has been developed by Amble Development Trust in the hope it will become a major cultural asset and visitor attraction for the town.

Funding for it was secured from the Coastal Communities Fund, Arts Council England and Northumberland County Council.

The following artists have contributed work to the trail: Rodney Harris, Jon Voss, Ben Greenwood, Stuart Langley, Diane Watson, Jonny Michie, Andrew Burton, Celia Smith, Rob Mulholland, Aether & Hemera, Frances Anderson, Alec Finlay, Geoff Sample, Kartina Porteous and Chris Watson.

Take a closer look with these 10 pictures.

