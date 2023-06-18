News you can trust since 1854
Amble's Bord Waalk sculpture trail.Amble's Bord Waalk sculpture trail.
Amble's Bord Waalk sculpture trail.

Take a trip on the Bord Waalk with 10 pictures of new sculpture trail in Amble

A new sculpture trail is set to attract many more visitors to the coastal port of Amble.
By Ian Smith
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

The Bord Waalk, comprising sculptures by more than a dozen renowned artists, was recently opened by the Duke of Gloucester.

In addition, the trail has virtual reality sculptures, sound sculptures and poetry, all of which can be accessed via a Bord Waalk app.

It has been developed by Amble Development Trust in the hope it will become a major cultural asset and visitor attraction for the town.

Funding for it was secured from the Coastal Communities Fund, Arts Council England and Northumberland County Council.

The following artists have contributed work to the trail: Rodney Harris, Jon Voss, Ben Greenwood, Stuart Langley, Diane Watson, Jonny Michie, Andrew Burton, Celia Smith, Rob Mulholland, Aether & Hemera, Frances Anderson, Alec Finlay, Geoff Sample, Kartina Porteous and Chris Watson.

Take a closer look with these 10 pictures.

A stunning wintry scene on Amble Bord Waalk.

1. Bord Waalk 1

A stunning wintry scene on Amble Bord Waalk. Photo: Amble Development Trust

Amble Bord Waalk.

2. Bord Waalk 2

Amble Bord Waalk. Photo: Amble Development Trust

The Duke of Gloucester and Rob Mulholland at Sphere.

3. Bord Waalk 3

The Duke of Gloucester and Rob Mulholland at Sphere. Photo: Ivor Rackham

A beautiful sunset behind one of the sculptures.

4. Bord Waalk 4

A beautiful sunset behind one of the sculptures. Photo: Amble Development Trust

