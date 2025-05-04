Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A successful Bamburgh-based surf school is changing hands, with local business Fearless Adventure taking the reins in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surf Northumberland was founded by Sally Cook in 2016 who found her passion for the waves when taking surf lessons and attending surf camps.

Originally planning to run the business on the side of her full-time job, Sally quickly handed her notice in when Surf Northumberland took off within just one month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally said: “I have surfed for a long time and to do it in our area was a dream I had always had. Within a month of starting, it just absolutely took off which surprised me and it has just been an amazing experience.”

From left to right: Emily Hoare, Sally Cook and Chris Potts.

Now, Sally is handing over the much-loved business to friends, Chris Potts and Emily Hoare who also run an established outdoor activity business in Northumberland, Fearless Adventure.

She added: “My worry was Surf Northumberland just stopping after I had built it up and made it such a success which would be so sad.

“To know the people who are taking it on and to be able have these honest chats just feels very personal. There is trust there, I want it to work for them and they want it to work and it feels honest..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel proud and for it to carry on with a young couple who are motivated and professional is amazing. It’s also an opportunity for them to expand their business.”

Surf Northumberland teach lessons along the Northumbrian coastline all year round.

Fearless Adventure provide experiences such as kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, axe throwing and canoe exhibitions among many more – and so adding surfing to the list felt like a natural next step.

Chris explained: “We met Sally surfing and very quickly became friends, when she mentioned she may be selling up, it was something we immediately thought would be really cool but it didn’t sink in that it would be possible until this year.

“We do so many activities, we both started in the outdoor industry in 2017 and have worked full time in it ever since. Surfing was just the one thing that was missing. Sally has been helping us giving us lessons and ideas so we just thought, ‘yeah go for it’.”

The business will run as usual until June 10, when Chris and Emily will take over with the help of Sally.