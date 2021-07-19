Sun, sea and sand add up to a glorious weekend on the Northumberland coast

At Beadnell, families packed out the beach and paddleboarders, kayakers, sailors and swimmers took to the water.

It was also very busy in the coastal hotspots of Bamburgh, Seahouses, Craster, Alnmouth and Amble, while many visitors also headed for the hills around Rothbury and Wooler.

It was particularly hot on Saturday with temperatures hitting 27°C (80°F) and although it cooled off slightly on Sunday there were still plenty of people heading for the seaside.

Beadnell beach at 10.30am on Saturday.

And the good news (for sun worshippers and holidaymakers at least) is that the fine weather is set to continue for a few days longer.

The Met Office is forecasting dry and warm weather with sunny periods on Tuesday with a maximum temperature 27°C with fine and sunny spells all the way through to Friday, although cooler in the east.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

Beadnell beach.

Busy scenes at Beadnell.

Beadnell beach.