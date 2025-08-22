And there are plenty of points of interest and landmarks in Northumberland that you can explore.
Here is a list of some of the locations you can visit on a day out.
1. The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is among some of the finest landscapes in the country. It covers 39 miles of coast from Berwick to the Coquet Estuary and has some breathtaking walking routes. Photo: Creative Commons
2. Farne Islands
The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. Boat trips can be taken from Seahouses to visit the birds and seals. Photo: Jane Coltman
Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve is a 3,541-hectare UK national nature reserve founded to help safeguard the internationally important wintering bird populations, with six internationally important species of wildfowl and wading birds that spend winter here. There is self-guided circular walk that takes you through eight posts highlighting different aspects of the reserve. It is three miles long and takes anywhere from 1.5 to 3 hours. Photo: Creative Commons
4. The Elizabethan Town Walls
These walls are a sequence of defensive structures built around Berwick-upon-Tweed that stand strong after hundreds of years. They are the only example of bastioned town walls in Britain and one of the best preserved examples in Europe. Walking around the town walls takes roughly 45 minutes and is a great way to discover the town's history. Take in stunning views over Berwick and its beaches looking out to the North Sea and the Tweed estuary. Photo: Creative Commons