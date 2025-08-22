4 . The Elizabethan Town Walls

These walls are a sequence of defensive structures built around Berwick-upon-Tweed that stand strong after hundreds of years. They are the only example of bastioned town walls in Britain and one of the best preserved examples in Europe. Walking around the town walls takes roughly 45 minutes and is a great way to discover the town's history. Take in stunning views over Berwick and its beaches looking out to the North Sea and the Tweed estuary. Photo: Creative Commons