Northumberland is blessed with lots of beautiful stretches of coast, ideal for a walk on a nice day.

Summer outdoor trips: 13 coastal Northumberland locations in which to enjoy a nice walk

By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:35 BST
The weather is forecast to be mainly warm and sunny this weekend, so it is set to be good conditions for heading outside.

And the excellent news is that Northumberland is blessed with plenty of beautiful stretches of coast, ideal for a walk on a nice day.

There are various locations to choose from, but to help narrow it down we have put together a list of 13 of the most scenic places in the county to go for a stroll.

Enjoy the sunshine and great views with a walk at Bamburgh beach. There are also some cracking pubs in the village to grab a spot of lunch or a pint.

1. Bamburgh

Enjoy the sunshine and great views with a walk at Bamburgh beach. There are also some cracking pubs in the village to grab a spot of lunch or a pint. Photo: Jane Coltman

South Beach in Blyth is an ideal spot for a stroll. After taking in the scenery, there are spots to grab fish and chips and ice cream, and there is also a play park.

2. Blyth

South Beach in Blyth is an ideal spot for a stroll. After taking in the scenery, there are spots to grab fish and chips and ice cream, and there is also a play park. Photo: NW

Druridge Bay is one of Northumberland's finest, yet quietest beaches. If the sand isn't for you, Druridge Bay Country Park also makes a stunning walk around the lake and through the woodland.

3. Druridge Bay

Druridge Bay is one of Northumberland's finest, yet quietest beaches. If the sand isn't for you, Druridge Bay Country Park also makes a stunning walk around the lake and through the woodland. Photo: Mark Davis

Not only does Alnmouth have one of the most beautiful beaches in the county, it is also home to a number of highly-rated cafes and pubs.

4. Alnmouth

Not only does Alnmouth have one of the most beautiful beaches in the county, it is also home to a number of highly-rated cafes and pubs. Photo: Jane Coltman

