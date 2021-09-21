Stunning squirrel shots turned into fund-raising calendar

Ian Glendinning captured dozens of shots of the playful creatures in the Coquet Valley, including many of them inspecting various ‘props’ he left lying around in the grass.

Naturally inquisitive, the squirrels could not resist taking a closer look and Ian was able to get a range of unique pictures. A selection of the best have now been put together as a calendar and the proceeds of all sales will go towards the Coquetdale Squirrel Group.

It is the first time the group has produced a calendar, and it hopes the money raised will help replace some of the cash it has lost through the restrictions caused by Covid.

To buy the calendar, go to https://www.coquetdalesquirrelgroup.co.uk/2022-calendar/

It costs just £14.99, which includes postage and packing to UK addresses. It would make an idea stocking filler for Christmas!

Here’s a round-up of the pictures:

1. January Taking a selfie. Photo: Ian Glendinning Photo Sales

2. February Getting ready for a night of stargazing. Photo: Ian Glendinning Photo Sales

3. March Time for a hazelnut break. Photo: Ian Glendinning Photo Sales

4. April Modelling the logo. Photo: Ian Glendinning Photo Sales