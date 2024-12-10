The contest saw over 400 fantastic entries capturing coastal activity across all the Port terminals, the river, and the nearby beaches throughout the seasons.

Twelve images have been selected for the Port of Blyth’s Community Calendar with Graham Crawley’s image, ‘The Returning Fishing Boat’, selected as the overall winner.

The judges were impressed by the way Graham’s image captured the perfect balance of offshore energy and leisure vessels, showcasing the Port’s diverse activities. Additionally, the dramatic blue tones of the photograph align seamlessly with the Port of Blyth’s branding, making it a standout choice for the calendar.

As the winner, Graham will receive a prize of £100 worth of Amazon vouchers, a bottle of champagne, and the opportunity of having his image featured on the front cover of the 2025 Community Calendar.

Finalists will also feature in the Community Calendar and receive a bottle of champagne each. They are: Roy Smith, Jim Jones, Keith Fenwick, Ron Dobson, Jim Jones, Helen Brown, Terry Cavner, Mark Corpe and Simon Breeze.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of the Port of Blyth, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s competition. The sheer variety and quality of the entries showcasing the Port and its surroundings have been truly inspiring.

"Congratulations to Graham for his exceptional winning image – it’s a well-deserved recognition. I’m absolutely thrilled to see another record-breaking number of entries, and I can’t wait to see even more photographs in 2025!”

The competition for 2025 is now open, you can enter the competition via the Port of Blyth’s website.

1 . Winner Graham Crawley’s image, ‘The Returning Fishing Boat’, was selected as the overall winner. Photo: Graham Crawley Photo Sales

3 . February Jim Jones' 'Horrible February weather' is the February calendar image. Photo: Jim Jones Photo Sales