Stunning photo show Buck Moon rising over Bamburgh Castle
July's Buck Moon is named for its appearance at the time of year when young deer begin growing their antlers.
The spectacle was also a so-called 'penumbral lunar eclipse', when the moon passes into the lightest part of the Earth's shadow.
Photographer Tony Nellis said: “It was just amazing, the moon was a vivid orange colour and was just massive.
“At one stage it appeared to be almost hovering over the castle.
“I love photographing the moon but you never know exactly how the images will come out.
“As soon as I saw these pictures I was so delighted. The moon is perfectly positioned over the castle. It was worth the long wait.”
This low moon may appear slightly orange or reddish in the sky, due to its closeness to the horizon.
The next full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, will rise on Saturday, August 9.
