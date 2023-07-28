The outdoor experts at Blacks’ put together a list of their favourite summer hikes across the UK – and highlights the ‘stunning’ section between Seahouses and Bamburgh.

Rebecca Everett, who recommends it, states: ‘The 9.7km (there and back) walk from Seahouses to Bamburgh is a stunning spot for photographers to go wild and is a haven for surfers and watersports enthusiasts alike.’

There is also praise for the wider Northumberland coastal strip.

The Bamburgh to Seahouses section of the Northumberland coast has been rated one of the UK's best by Blacks.

‘The pristine expanse of the Northumberland coastline is home of the most immaculate and quiet coastal scenes in the country,’ the review continues.

‘Set before soft sand dunes and studded with iconic landmarks, it’s a postcard at every turn. There are also some amazing places to eat!

‘It’s hard to recommend just one route, from the picturesque village of Alnmouth where you can explore St Oswald’s Way and the Northumberland Coast Path, right up to the secluded shores of Ross Sands, the historical Holy Island of Lindisfarne and the heavenly town of Berwick-Upon-Tweed - some must-visit places, especially in the summer!’

It continues: ‘A definite recommendation for a good summer hike is Bamburgh, where you could take many different walking routes, such as the 9.7-km Seahouses to Bamburgh Route.

‘A stunning spot for photographers to go wild, where the historic Norman Castle stands proud on top of a Basalt Crag, overlooking the expansive sands and the North Sea.

‘It’s an out-and-back route, and you can do it in whichever direction you prefer.

‘If you’re setting off in the morning I’d recommend doing it in reverse and refuelling with some fish and chips when you get to Seahouses. Check the tide times before you go. You can always come back on the adjacent road if the tide comes in.’

Other walks on the list include the Loughrigg Loop in the Lake District, Clay Bank To Carlton Bank in North Yorkshire, Pen-Y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales, Castleton in the Peak District, the Pembrokeshire Coast Path (St Davids Head to Aber Pwll) and Harting Downds to Amberly on the South Downs Way in East Sussex.