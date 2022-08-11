Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research carried out by NatWest revealed that the number one experience to try before hitting the milestone is stargazing in Northumberland International Dark Sky Park.

Tony Gates, chief executive at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “Northumberland International Dark Skies Park became the UK’s largest Dark Sky Park in 2013 and since then the visitor season in Northumberland National Park has been extended beyond the traditional busy months of April to October and we now see visitors coming to Northumberland year-round to stargaze between October and March.

“Hotels, B&Bs, restaurants, self-catering accommodation providers, camping and caravan sites have been boosted by this, incorporating dark skies to their traditional Northumbrian offer, resulting in astro-tourism contributing £25m to the regional economy each year and 450 jobs.”

Kelley Phelan and daughter enjoying Dark Skies in Northumberland.

Northumberland Dark Sky Tourism will be hosting a free webinar on September 14 where businesses can hear from industry experts, including Duncan Wise, visitor development and tourism officer at Northumberland National Park Authority.

Rebecca Wilson from Ingram Valley Farm said: “Here at the Star Barn, you can study local astro photography and stay overnight to see the constellations, planets, shooting stars and even look out for the International Space Station.

"We are also working with Dr Adrian Jannetta FRAS (Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society) and award-winning tour guide Patrick Norris to deliver some Ingram Valley Farm astro safaris this autumn/winter.”

Other top five experiences in the study included the North Coast 500, Birmingham’s Balti Triangle, exploring Britain’s waterways and learning bushcraft skills in the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District.