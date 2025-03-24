An ambitious project to transform a disused railway line into a new greenway in Alnwick is set for a major milestone.

An official opening ceremony to mark the completion of phase one is being held at Greensfield Bridge on Saturday, March 29 at 11am.

The scheme has made significant progress in recent months.

The track has been cleared from the Greensfield starting point, beyond Rugley Bridge to the point where the land is owned by Alnwick Freemen.

A section of the Borderline Greenway.

A new £13,000 steel and timber foot bridge has been installed at Greensfield, new fencing has been installed and diggers have cleared ditches and removed fallen trees and overgrown debris.

The long-term aim is to create a greenway for the whole 44-mile section of the old branch line from Alnwick to Cornhill which would be accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, horse-riders, and both wheelchair and mobility scooter users.

The project has been funded and supported by the Borderline Greenway CIC, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick ward county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank.

“We will keep trying to improve the facility as and when funds allow,” writes director Stewart Oades in the latest newsletter. “Please bear with us - we know it’s not yet perfect and at present we’ve spent all the cash we’ve been able to raise.

"In time we will be adding signage, bins, planting trees, providing seating and improving the track if additional funding is received. I’m sure you will agree it’s a significant step forward from when we started and has opened up the Greenway for a far wider group than were able to access it in its former condition.”

Find out more at https://www.borderlinegreenway.com/