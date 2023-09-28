Winter lights at the Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden.

Whether the experience is a yearly family tradition, the setting of a romantic proposal, or simply reminds them of someone close to their heart, it is a standout Christmas activity for a multitude of reasons.

To celebrate the anniversary, The Alnwick Garden is eager for the public to share photographs of their special moments under the lights.

Those who submit their photographs online have the chance to see their memories shared across the North East, from lighting up landmarks like The Tyne Bridge to famous destinations like Northumberland Street.

Plus, the selected images will be shared across social media, to truly spread the magic of memories.

Ian McAllister, strategic head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden said: “For many of our visitors, The Alnwick Garden is so much more than a day out.

“We often hear that for many people, Christmas would simply not be complete without a visit to the Light Trail. This demonstrates the emotional value it holds for people in our region.

“We would strongly encourage all of our visitors to get involved in this festive campaign. It’s a great way to reflect on standout moments, whether that be a special birthday, a family outing or simply a day you remember feeling happy. Plus, I imagine seeing your memory lighting up the North East would be a priceless feeling!”

In addition to sharing fond memories with the region, the selected participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes valued at more than £200, including a family pass to The Alnwick Garden, a voucher worth £50 for a meal in the world’s largest treehouse at The Alnwick Garden, and afternoon tea for two at The Pavillion.

To submit your memorable moment and find out more, please visit https://www.alnwickgarden.com/winter-competition/