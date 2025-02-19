Share your ideas for Alnwick PlayZone at community engagement event

A community engagement event is to be held in Alnwick to discuss how the town’s new PlayZone can be used and developed.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 1 between 12pm and 2pm at Alnwick Community Centre, NE66 and members of the public are invited to come along to share their ideas.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Promoting Healthy Lives said: “The PlayZone scheme is an exciting new county wide initiative being led and delivered by Northumberland County Council who are working closely with the Football Foundation and local community groups.”

“The PlayZones will have an all-weather playing surface, fencing and floodlighting to provide a safe, outdoor recreational space that can be used throughout the year. “

Cllrs Martin Swinbank and Gordon Castle with Alnwick Town Council projects officer Tim Kirton and Alnwick Town Mayor Geoff Watson in front of the existing Old MUGA which is being upgraded into a Football Foundation PlayZone.

Alnwick, on which work started last month, is the first of potentially 16 PlayZones across Northumberland.

Two others are currently under construction at West Wylam and Ashington.

Alnwick Town Council will be managing the Alnwick PlayZone site and a steering and development group made up of local people will help shape the programme of use.

Activities could include children's and adult's multi sports, walking football, dad's sport sessions and netball.

Cllr Gordon Castle added: “The PlayZone in Alnwick is being developed to help more people of all ages to become active in their own community.

"It’s going to be much valued facility and your place to enjoy so please get involved and come along and talk to us about how you’d like to see it used. We really want to maximise its potential for the whole community.

“We’d also love to hear from anyone interested in supporting the running of the PlayZone and being on the steering group.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank added: "The local community has been involved in and supportive of this scheme from the beginning. This is a well-used local facility which is being renewed by the county council for everyone in Alnwick. The town council will be looking after the PlayZone and providing free coach led activity sessions for a few hours each week. “

If you are unable to attend the community engagement event, you can still have your say by emailing: [email protected]