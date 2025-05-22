A Northumberland coastal gem has been named in the top ten places to snorkel on the UK coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie’s Garden, just off Collywell Bay in Seaton Sluice, is an isolated sandstone which used to be attached to the mainland before being eroded by the sea.

In a guide published to The Guardian of the best UK snorkeling locations by Emma Taylor and Gordan Taylor, authors of Snorkelling Britain: 100 Marine Adventures, the rock was named for being an excellent place to spot bottom-dwelling species as well as catching a glimpse of seals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide reads: “Charlie’s Garden is a distinctive sandstone sea stack sitting on the tidal foreshore of Collywell Bay. Local lore has it that the rock is named after one Charles Dockwray, who cultivated a garden on the rock in the mid-19th century, when it was still part of the mainland.

Looking out to sea from Collywell Bay.

"A fabulous place for rockpooling at lower tides, the rock now forms a permanent feature of the bay, which is broad and shallow, with a rock and sand seabed that’s home to seaweeds of all types as well as barnacles, limpets, gobies, blennies and other bottom-dwelling species.

"Seals are also known to visit the bay – a wonderful sight if they choose to swim nearby. As with much of this coastline, water visibility can take some time to clear after storms, but in sunny, settled conditions it’s a wonderful place to experience east-coast marine life.”

The guide also lists ways people should snorkel safety, and in an environmentally responsible way.