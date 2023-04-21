The cruises, which are only open to over 18s, leave from Seahouses harbour between 4pm and 5.30pm and head for Holy Island. The boat then drops people off for two hours, so they can explore the island’s pubs and restaurants, before ferrying people back to Seahouses.

The trips, which cost £25, are planned for:

- May 27 – 5.30pm

The booze cruises dates for 2023 have been revealed.

- May 28 – 5.30pm

- June 24 – 5.30pm

- July 8 – 5.30pm

- July 22 – 5pm

The boats drop people off on Holy Island for two hours to explore the bars and restaurants.

- August 5 – 5pm

- August 19 – 4pm

- September 9 – 5pm

Organiser Sue Patterson said: “The trips are just a bit of fun really.

"Every year Serenity gives to charity from these trips. Last year, Hospice Care Alnwick, Parkinson’s UK and Seahouses Christmas Lights benefited.

"Every year we pick charities that mean something to someone. So out of our fun, there’s charities benefiting.