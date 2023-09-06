Ross Back Sands near Bamburgh in Northumberland named among the UK's top secret beaches
As the UK enjoys a late summer heatwave, BonusFinder has revealed a list of the UK’s most beautiful secret beaches by scraping TripAdvisor for ratings, number of text reviews and location, as well as looking into the number of Instagram hashtags for each beach
Ross Back Sands, near Bamburgh, comes in at number seven on the list.
The top 10:
1 Sound of Sleat Beach, Isle of Skye, Scotland
2 Rushy Bay, Bryher, England
3 Traigh Bhostadh (Bosta Beach), Outer Hebrides, Scotland
4 Kiloran Beach, Isle of Colonsay, Scotland
5 Saye Beach, Alderney, Guernsey
6 Nanjizel Beach, Penzance, England
7 Ross Back Sands Beach, Bamburgh, England
8 Wild Pear Beach, Combe Martin, England
9 Treyarnon Bay Beach, Padstow, England
10 Powillimount Beach, Southerness, Scotland