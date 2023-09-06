News you can trust since 1854
A secluded spot in north Northumberland has been listed among the UK’s most beautiful secret beaches.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
As the UK enjoys a late summer heatwave, BonusFinder has revealed a list of the UK’s most beautiful secret beaches by scraping TripAdvisor for ratings, number of text reviews and location, as well as looking into the number of Instagram hashtags for each beach

Ross Back Sands, near Bamburgh, comes in at number seven on the list.

The top 10:

Ross Back Sands, near Bamburgh.Ross Back Sands, near Bamburgh.
Most Popular

1 Sound of Sleat Beach, Isle of Skye, Scotland

2 Rushy Bay, Bryher, England

3 Traigh Bhostadh (Bosta Beach), Outer Hebrides, Scotland

4 Kiloran Beach, Isle of Colonsay, Scotland

5 Saye Beach, Alderney, Guernsey

6 Nanjizel Beach, Penzance, England

7 Ross Back Sands Beach, Bamburgh, England

8 Wild Pear Beach, Combe Martin, England

9 Treyarnon Bay Beach, Padstow, England

10 Powillimount Beach, Southerness, Scotland

