A section of the River Tyne in Northumberland. Picture by Google.

The River Tyne in Northumberland has been named the UK’s third most beautiful fishing spot, according to a new study by Scottish retailer House of Bruar.

Many people have said on social media where they enjoy scenic views while they fish.

And to help answer the question of where is the finest, the team at House of Bruar have taken a seedlist of the UK’s most popular fishing destinations and ranked the top 10 most attractive according to the number of Instagram hashtags tagged to each location.

There is a clear top three as the River Avon in Hampshire is first with 108,813 hashtags, Barbel Alley, River Severn, Shropshire, is second with 106,354 hashtags and the River Tyne in Northumberland is third with 92,302 hashtags. The River Trent in Nottingham is fourth with 57,218 hashtags.

The guide information for the River Tyne includes the following: “Ranging from three to six pounds, salmon fishing in the Tyne is hard to beat south of the Scottish border. In fact, a fish counter at Riding Mill sees over 30,000 salmon pass through every year.

“While the River Tyne is mainly known for its salmon fishing, the availability of sea trout in the river is also not to be overlooked.

“And to add to this, the river has plenty to offer those looking for a fishing spot filled with natural beauty.”

You can see the full top 10 guide at www.houseofbruar.com/he-uks-10-most-picturesque-fishing-spots