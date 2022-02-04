Revealed: Britain’s most Instagrammable dog walks - and seven in Northumberland

2. Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle

Blow away the cobwebs with a blustery coastal walk from the popular seaside town of Craster to the majestic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle. It takes you through open farm land so plenty of off-lead opportunities, plus you can refuel with a pint and bowl of water back in Craster. Why your dog will love this: If your dog fancies himself as Scooby Doo, this is a great walk for you both as it ends up at the supposedly haunted Dunstanburgh Castle – jeepers! Terrain: Grass and sand with a few hills. Difficulty: 🐕 Distance: 5 miles Ideal for: With a fresh sea breeze and breathtaking coastal views, this is a great romantic walk – with your pup playing third wheel. In addition: Park in Craster, where there’s also a few cafes and restaurants.

Photo: Ian Smith