Revealed: Britain’s most Instagrammable dog walks - and seven in Northumberland

With searches for ‘big dog walks’ and ‘dog walking near me’ increasing by 250% and 300% in the last year, Brits up and down the country are searching for new routes to take their canine companion.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:00 pm

Dog-friendly letting specialist, Canine Cottages, has researched the most Instagrammable dog walks Britain has to offer – with a Northumberland walk taking second spot.

Based on the number of hashtags on Instagram in the last six months, the top ten most Instagrammable walks in Britain, are:

St. Agnes Beacon and Wheal Coates, Cornwall – 127,145 posts

Allen Banks and Staward Gorge, Northumberland – 21,111 posts

Pen y Fan and Corn Du circular walk, South Wales – 13,720 posts

Staithes and Port Mulgrave, Yorkshire – 13,678 posts

Formby Beach, Lancashire – 13,448 posts

Luskentyre, Isle of Harris – 13,418 posts

Cleeve Hill and Nottingham Hill circuit, Cotswolds – 13,361 posts

Hastings Country Park, Sussex – 13,230 posts

Binbrook and Stainton Le Vale Circular Walk, Lincolnshire – 13,228 posts

Derwentwater and Cat Bells, Lake District – 13,218 posts

Here are seven of the best dog walks in Northumberland – and the best in Britain.

1. Newton Pool

Take a stroll around the nature reserve in this lovely seaside village, which boasts coastal views and a dog-friendly pub to refuel in after. Why your dog will love this: Your pup can make friends with the birds that live near the Newton Pool Nature Reserve – but keep him on a lead in case he gets too close. Terrain: Pavement, track and grass paths with one steep hill and a few steps. Difficulty: 🐕 Distance: 1 mile Ideal for: Bird lovers and those with kids in tow, as this walk isn’t too taxing for little legs. In addition: Parking and a pub in Low Newton-by-the-Sea.

2. Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle

Blow away the cobwebs with a blustery coastal walk from the popular seaside town of Craster to the majestic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle. It takes you through open farm land so plenty of off-lead opportunities, plus you can refuel with a pint and bowl of water back in Craster. Why your dog will love this: If your dog fancies himself as Scooby Doo, this is a great walk for you both as it ends up at the supposedly haunted Dunstanburgh Castle – jeepers! Terrain: Grass and sand with a few hills. Difficulty: 🐕 Distance: 5 miles Ideal for: With a fresh sea breeze and breathtaking coastal views, this is a great romantic walk – with your pup playing third wheel. In addition: Park in Craster, where there’s also a few cafes and restaurants.

3. Reaveley Farm circular route

This is an easy walk for all ages around a picturesque village in the Northumberland National Park and goes across the River Breamish. Why your dog will love this: As well as enjoying the waterside scents and having the chance to chase squirrels, your pup will relish being in the company of those he loves the most – his family! Terrain: Flat, quiet roads. Difficulty: 🐕 Distance: 2.7 miles Ideal for: Families with young kids as this route is suitable for pushchairs. In addition: There’s a café and a car park in Ingram.

4. Shepherds Cairn walk

If you fancy a countryside mooch with your pooch, this one’s for you. It reaches an elevation of nearly 1,000ft and takes in the Shepherds Cairn, a memorial to two shepherds who died in 1962. Why your dog will love this: With so many landscapes to explore, including woodland, grass and water, this is doggie heaven – and your pup will be dog-tired when you’re finished! Terrain: Mostly track and grass with a few hills. Difficulty: 🐕🐕🐕 Distance: 6 miles Ideal for: Those with energy to burn – whether that’s you or the pup! In addition: Park in the church in Alnham. Food is available in Alwinton and Powburn.

