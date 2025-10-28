Reiver Trails launched in Northumberland with 10 way-marked recreational routes to try

The Reiver Trails, an ambitious new initiative that brings 10 way-marked recreational routes to life, are expected to attract thousands of new visitors to rural Northumberland.

The project is a collaborative effort led by Forestry England, Northumberland National Park Authority and Kielder Trust, with funding from Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council said: “This is a superb idea and one which the council was very pleased to help with.

"It will create new business opportunities and open up some of our less well known areas to more people for them to enjoy - and I would like to thank everyone involved. Ongoing support for rural growth and confidence is high on our agenda and it will very much remain so.”

Connecting the iconic Hadrian’s Wall UNESCO World Heritage Site with Kielder Forest and surrounding communities, the trails - ranging from six to 57 miles and spanning over 200 miles of spectacular scenery and breathtaking landscapes - offer new ways to explore one of Britain’s most dramatic landscapes for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “These new Reiver Trails showcase our spectacular landscapes, nature and heritage. Creating new experiences, business opportunities and encouraging product development are at the heart of Northumberland’s growth as a destination and we’re confident these trails will inspire visitors to stay longer and explore deeper.”

The initiative goes beyond the creation of new routes, representing a county-wide commitment to active travel, enhanced wellbeing, and the development of immersive visitor experiences that celebrate Northumberland’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

Paul Nichol, project manager of the Reiver Trails added, “With a dedicated website and clear signage along each route, we’ve made it easy for visitors to plan their exploration.”

Alex MacLennan, Forestry England’s Northumberland recreation and public affairs manager, added “This project began as a challenge to make more of the Borderlands’ history, heritage, and landscapes. Thanks to incredible collaboration, Reiver Trails now offers residents and visitors a unique way to experience the area’s culture and natural beauty whether walking, wheeling or riding.”

Future phases will expand accessibility with routes designed for wheelchairs, buggies and balance bikes.

More details at http://www.reivertrails.com.